Louisiana Legacy between the Mannings

This past weekend at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction, the legacy between long-time Saints star, Archie Manning and his two-time champion son, Peyton, grew.

Archie was inducted into the hall of fame back in the late 80’s and on Saturday evening, he joined his son center stage with open arms to welcome him in. Although Archie wasn’t able to obtain a championship, he will forever go down as one of the best Saints quaterbacks in franchise history and he still ranks high in few records. Peyton, on the other hand, won his first Super Bowl with the Indiananoplis Colts in Super Bowl XLI and the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

Peyton says, “I’m proud to be inducted into this hall of fame that my dad was inducted to back in 1988. It’s a tremendous honor. One of three father-son combinations and that’s very special and I’m proud to be from Louisiana.”