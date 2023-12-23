Louisiana leads in flu season as ERs see high numbers of young children

ALEXANDRIA, La – Handwashing alone can reduce the risk of respiratory illnesses in the general population by 16–21% according to the CDC.

You should always wash your hands, but the practice is even more important this time of year as Christina Lord says Louisiana again is fore fronting the flu season.

“This is not the first time that Louisiana has been leading in flu percentages across the nation. We tend to see that happen.”

The Louisiana Department of Health has recorded a noticeable increase in influenza like illness and it is taking its toll on the region.

“We do know that what most people just say, hey, it’s just the flu, no big deal. We do see even children die with the flu.”

Dr. Lord says there is one concerning trend among respiratory illness-related cases in emergency rooms.

“if we look at age groups of everyone that’s going to the E.R. right now, you can see there’s 0 to 1 years of age. Leads the pack, right? The kiddos are the ones in the hospital in the emergency room departments right now.”

And the upcoming holiday season might be overshadowed by sickness in the next few weeks.

“In the next 3 to 4 weeks, we’re going to see not only increased numbers of people with symptoms, but we’ll start seeing those hospitalizations or those emergency room visits go up because people are going to be ill”

In case of any symptoms resembling influenza-like illness, it’s advisable to wear a mask to prevent spreading it to others.

As for treatment, Lord says sometimes moms know best.

“it’s what your mom and your grandma and all the women in our lives would help us to do. So. We want you to drink lots of water, try to stay hydrated, force fluids with your children, because hydration is key to any illness and getting well.”

Additionally, it’s wise to explore over-the-counter treatments like decongestants available at local pharmacies.

Dr. Christina Lord also notes that it is not too late to get your vaccinations. The Office of Public Health has three vaccines readily available including RSV, influenza, and Coronavirus. Visit the Office of Public health’s website for more information, https://ldh.la.gov/subhome/16

-30-