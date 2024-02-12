Louisiana law enforcement reminds public to Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over during Mardi Gras

Louisiana law officers will step up patrols to catch impaired drivers during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign timed to coincide with Mardi Gras. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us how police are working to prevent deaths and injuries during the Mardi Gras season.

State Trooper Casey Wallace encourages everyone to stay safe this Mardi Gras season, especially when it comes to drinking.

“If you are going to partake in anything that’s going to impair your judgement please have a game plan because you don’t want to turn something fun into fatal for you.”

The game plan for troopers involves more patrols, and the use of so-called DUI checkpoints. The checkpoints can flag potentially impaired drivers for further screening and help prevent accidents.

Wallace says our game plan should be to have a designated driver, a sober person who can get us home safe.

“Your wife your husband who’s going to be that designated driver, who’s going to be that friend who is going to come pick you up.”

He also advises the use of ride-sharing apps.

And while so-called “drunk driving” gets all the attention, Wallace says “If you feel different will you drive different.”

“The biggest misconception that we get about the driving impaired scenarios is that is just doesn’t have to do with alcohol, but it could be anything that impairs your judgement.”

And he says to remember, different cities have different rules.

“So just because you come into our state and have a good time doesn’t mean that you need to not adhere to those rules and regulations and laws.”

The point, he says, is to have a good time but to also stay safe, and keep the safety of others in mind.

-30-