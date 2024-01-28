Louisiana job growth increases in last quarter of 2023

New data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that job growth increased in Louisiana in the last quarter of 2023. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us here the opportunities are with the help of the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s chief economist.

Louisiana Workforce Commission Chief Economist Emily DiPalma is pleased that Louisiana added 33 hundred non-farm jobs from November to December, bringing the total to just under two million.

“Our biggest gainers for this month’s report was private education and health services which gained jobs for the month and over the year. So over the month that industry gained 1,900 jobs so close to 2000 jobs over the month and over the year around 11 thousand jobs.”

DiPalma says the good news on employment puts Louisiana in the category of “low” jobless numbers.

“We consider the natural rate of unemployment or what we would call long run unemployment rate to be around four and a half percent or around that zone. So anything below that we consider a low unemployment rate.”

Among the big gainers in jobs, were construction which added 82 hundred jobs…. and government, which added 71 hundred jobs.

DiPalma says the news is also good for people looking for work.

“It’s great news on the whole for most people. It means we have people working and most people are working and they’re not out of work and looking for work. So it means we don’t have a lot of people that are telling us they are having a hard time finding work.”

DiPalma says the pickup in jobs should make it easier for those looking… to find a good fit in Louisiana…. something she, and the Workforce Commission works hard to do.

“We put people to work and in every department in the agency I believe we work on that here even in working with the data as I do.”

