Louisiana Hospital Association Honors Wright as Lifetime Member

Baton Rouge — The Louisiana Hospital Association (LHA) recently honored Stephen F. Wright as a Lifetime Member of the Association in recognition of his dedication and service to the hospital industry in Louisiana and his community. Wright, who retired in 2018 as the senior vice president of group operations for CHRISTUS Health, has been a member of the LHA for more than 20 years. He served in various roles on the LHA Board of Trustees, including as an At-Large Trustee for eight years, treasurer from 2011 to 2012, chair-elect from 2012 to 2013, chair from 2013 to 2014, immediate past chair from 2014 to 2015, and an ex-officio member from 2015 to 2018. In addition, Wright received the American Hospital Association Grassroots Champion Award in 2007 for his strong track record in grassroots advocacy for his system and community. “We are grateful for Stephen’s leadership and commitment to improving care in Louisiana for more than two decades and for his many contributions to the industry as a whole,” said LHA President & CEO Paul A. Salles. “During his many years of service, Stephen was a passionate advocate for hospitals, patients and his community.” Wright has held a variety of leadership roles within CHRISTUS Health during the course of his 37-year career. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of group operations where he was responsible for more than 6,500 associates, 2,000 medical staff members, and more than 10 facilities throughout Louisiana and Southeast Texas. Previously, he served as president and CEO of CHRISTUS Health’s ministries across the state of Louisiana beginning in March of 2010. Prior to that role, he served as CEO of CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier from 2009 to 2010; as CEO of CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, La. from 1999 to 2009; and as COO for St. Michael Health Care Center in Texarkana, Texas from 1987 to 1999. “Stephen is so deserving of this honor. He was a tireless and savvy advocate for our Louisiana ministries. His advocacy, leadership and vision left us well-positioned to expand our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to countless others in Louisiana,” said CHRISTUS Health Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Puckett. “He was a visionary leader for us. He pushed all of us to look at treating our community outside the traditional four walls of the hospital, so today we are continuing to meet the needs of the community in our hospitals and in other settings and continue to strive to make it easy for those we serve to receive the highest quality of care in the most appropriate places. We are stronger because of his leadership.”