Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights

8 North Louisiana Cities Come Together For 1 Holiday Trail!

Santa’s Christmas Village Opens, Nov. 18

Christmas lights and parades are fun, but sometimes children need to run around and burn a little energy. The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum in Monroe is perfect for just that. This holiday season the museum will be hosting Santa’s Christmas Village beginning on Nov. 18.

In the parking lot, there will be immediate fun with an ice skating rink. Inside children can write letters to Santa, decorate cookies, enjoy story time with Mrs. Claus, and play in the “snow” that falls every hour.

The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum is located at 323 Walnut Street, Monroe, La. Santa’s Christmas Village will be open from Nov. 18 to Dec. 23 from 5-8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays. Be sure to visit the website for more information about holiday events.

Let’s Go To Eddie’s Smokehouse

Eddie’s Smokehouse and Seafood located in Alexandria offers a menu full of hot food that is finger-licking good. As soon as the doors open, the tasteful aroma of great food escapes. Eddie’s is a multi-cuisine restaurant that serves barbecue, burgers, salads, po-boys, pasta, and dessert. Currently, they have a “Hot Off the Block” lunch special for $7.99.

Aside from having great food, Eddie’s also has a heart for the community. It is known to get involved in the community and with the local colleges. The staff of this restaurant helps make it amazing. They work quickly when preparing the food and are extremely kind when serving customers.

Eddie’s Smokehouse and Seafood has two locations in Alexandria: 6100 Calhoun Drive and 1024 MacArthur Drive. Both restaurants are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. A new store will be open in Pineville this November. For more information about Eddie’s Smokehouse and Seafood, like the Facebook page.

Louisiana Boardwalk Offers Fall Shopping

Finding fall clothing for an entire family can be a challenge. At the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets, there are more than three dozen stores that offer thousands of styles that make it the perfect place to stock up on fall clothing. At the Boardwalk, stores like Gap Factory Outlet, Carter’s and Rue21 almost always have a sale.

Even without shopping, the Boardwalk offers free attractions that are fun for everyone. Bass Pro Shop will open Santa’s Wonderland on Nov. 11 until Christmas Eve. Santa’s Wonderland is a free attraction that transforms the hunting and fishing store into a magical play land for children. The annual Bass Pro Shop Christmas Parade also begins on Nov. 11 and goes through the Boardwalk.

The Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets is located at 540 Boardwalk Boulevard, Bossier City. It is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday – Thursday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday. For a complete list of stores located at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets, visit the website.

shreveport-bossier

Christmas in Roseland Nov. 24 – 17, 2017 (Fri. – Sun.)

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical Nov. 27, 2017

29th Annual Greening of the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum Dec. 1 – 25, 2017 (Sun. – Wed. & Sat.)

Minden

Christmas on Main Dec. 9, 2017

Christmas Tour of Homes Dec. 9, 2017

Monroe-West Monroe

Holiday Outdoor Movie Nov. 25, 2017

Outdoor Karaoke Nov. 25, 2017

Christmas at the Biedenharn Dec. 1 – 30, 2017 (Tues. – Sat.)

Natchitoches

Natchitoches/Northwestern Christmas Gala Nov. 29, 30 & Dec.1, 2017

Christmas Festival Day Dec. 2, 2017

Alexandria/Pineville

Rapides Symphony Orchestra Holiday Cheer Dec. 3, 2017

Holiday Light Safari at the Alexandria Zoo Dec. 8-9 & 15-23, 2017

Lagniappe Theatre Presents CENLA Christmas Spectacular Dec. 9, 2017