Louisiana Healthcare Connections Reminds You During This Season of Love to Get STI Screenings

Baton Rouge, La. (Feb. 1, 2024) – While Valentine’s Day often leads to thoughts of romance, Louisiana Healthcare Connections wants to take February’s season of love to remind everyone to get screened for sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

STIs can lead to long-term health consequences like infertility, increased risk of HIV transmission, and, with syphilis, serious illness and even death in infants.

Did you know that Louisiana has the 3rd highest rate of chlamydia and gonorrhea, and the 11th highest rate of syphilis in the U.S.? This is why it is so important for sexually active people to be tested each year for chlamydia, syphilis, gonorrhea, and HIV. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Louisiana Department of Health from 2017 to 2021, primary and secondary syphilis rates rose 38% in Louisiana. Congenital syphilis (CS) occurs when syphilis is passed to a baby during pregnancy. From 2017 to 2021, CS rates rose 93% in Louisiana, and as of 2021, Louisiana has the third highest case rate in the nation.

“With the increases in infection rates, it is critical that all sexually active people get screened for STIs,” notes Louisiana Healthcare Connections Chief Medical Officer, Stewart T. Gordon, M.D., FAAP. “STIs are often asymptomatic, so make February your month to get screened.”

STI screenings are not always part of a regular checkup or gynecological exam, so this screening should be requested at yearly checkups. In addition to testing by a personal physician, the CDC also offers an online tool to find a free, fast, and confidential testing center nearby. No personal information is necessary to use the tool, only a zip code or city and state to locate a nearby testing center. Visit https://gettested.cdc.gov to use this locator tool.

Reminder: Louisiana Healthcare Connections members receive $25 on their rewards card for completing the screenings for chlamydia, gonorrhea, and HIV each year!

For more information, visit www.louisianahealthconnect.com.