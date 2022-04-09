Louisiana Healthcare Connections Promotes Contest to Empower Youth

Baton Rouge, La. (Apr. 8, 2022) – With their continued commitment to empowering healthy behaviors, Louisiana Healthcare Connections is promoting the Centene Institute Youth Impact Award for Cyberbullying Prevention.

The Centene Institute Youth Impact Award is a national curriculum and contest for adolescents ages 14 through 19 to promote prevention, awareness, and action with their peers and community on a critical health concern, topic changes annually. This year the topic is cyberbullying. Cyberbullying was chosen due to the increasing cases of cyberbullying during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“According to Pew Research, 59% of teens have been bullied or harassed online,” said Dr. Stewart Gordon, chief medical officer for Louisiana Healthcare Connections. “There are many factors that affect health, including mental and emotional challenges, so we are proud to encourage Louisiana students to enter this contest to help prevent cyberbullying, addressing the social and environmental factors that affect students’ well-being.”

Students will submit original visual art entries on behalf of a nonprofit organization, with cash awards provided to the organization for winning entries. All submissions are eligible for ten hours of community service for the student. Entries are due May 20 by noon.

For more information on the Centene Institute Youth Impact Award for Cyberbullying Prevention, visit https://www.centeneinstituteaward.com/cyberbullying-prevention/2022.