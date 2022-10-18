Louisiana Healthcare Connections Distributes 10,000th Crib

Baton Rouge, La. (Oct. 17, 2022) – After a pilot program in North Louisiana noted a 56% reduction in infant mortality, Louisiana Healthcare Connections expanded the Cribs for Kids safe sleep program statewide, recently distributing its 10,000th crib across the state.

Sleep-related incidents are the leading cause of death in babies up to 12 months, and Louisiana has the second highest infant mortality rate in the country, according to the CDC. Launched in 2019, pregnant Louisiana Healthcare Connections members received Safe Sleep Survival Kits containing a portable crib and educational materials teaching sleep safety for infants.

“We have had so many wonderful comments from happy, expectant members who received safe-sleep packages from Louisiana Healthcare Connections,” noted President and CEO, Jamie Schlottman. “We are pleased to bring smiles to our members and safer sleeping for their babies.”

“I found a Cribs for Kids package on my porch this afternoon, and after I realized Louisiana Healthcare Connections had sent this item to me, I wanted to say how unbelievably kind and thoughtful it was for y’all to do this for us. It sure brought a smile to my face! Thank you from the bottom of my heart! ❤️”

‘Thank you sooooo much!’

‘It took me a moment to remember my case manager said I would receive a crib close to my due date. I turned the box over to see my name and was very excited to receive such a nice gift from Louisiana Healthcare Connections! It was a great way to end a difficult week I was having. Thank you.”

Including a slight uptick in infant mortality during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, overall the program has noted a downward trend with approximately 50% fewer sleep-related deaths statewide from pre-program levels, with an even larger percentage in the original pilot region.

“Data-driven insights help us target real-world problems with innovative solutions,” noted Louisiana Healthcare Connections Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Stewart Gordon. “This milestone 10,000th crib marks many more babies waking up healthy throughout Louisiana today, and that’s the sort of healthcare that makes a difference.”

About Louisiana Healthcare Connections

A Medicaid health plan serving the Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana Healthcare Connections was established in 2011 to provide the best benefits and programs possible in order to improve the overall health of the families and communities we serve. We are a healthcare company focused on identifying and removing institutional barriers to good health with sustainable solutions that reduce health disparities and create health equity. Through a family of engaged employees, dedicated providers and diverse community partners, we deliver care for the health of all. For more information, visit www.louisianahealthconnect.com.

.

About Cribs for Kids

Cribs for Kids is a national infant safe-sleep education program that helps to reduce the risk of SIDS, injury and death of infants due to accidental suffocation, asphyxia, or undetermined causes in unsafe sleeping environments. Since 1998, Cribs for Kids has been making an impact on reducing the rate of infant sleep-related deaths by educating parents and caregivers on the importance of practicing safe sleep and providing portable cribs to families who otherwise cannot afford a safe place for their babies to sleep.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Cribs for Kids currently has more than 1,400 partners throughout the United States implementing infant safe-sleep programs in their communities. Visit cribsforkids.org for more information.