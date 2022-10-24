Louisiana Healthcare Connections Awards Seven Community Health Grants

Baton Rouge, La. (Oct.24, 2022) – Louisiana Healthcare Connections has announced the award of $120,000 in grant funding to seven community organizations in support of a wide variety of health initiatives within Louisiana communities throughout the state.

The Community Health Grants by Louisiana Healthcare Connections fund nonprofits, healthcare providers, and schools addressing social determinants of health, increasing preventive care, creating health equity, and improving health outcomes.

Grant recipients include:

Baton Rouge Youth Coalition provides a College Mentor Program, a robust suite of initiatives that guide 12th-grade “Fellows” through the college application and financial aid processes. An additional 100 Class of 2023 Fellows will be provided with the tools and resources to gain admission to two- or four-year schools with less than $5,500 per year in student loan debt.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana will add resources to a community garden and build an outdoor classroom to expand learning through its Triple Play/Healthy Habits program, encouraging healthy eating and improved health outcomes.

Louisiana Central is developing a program that will address food budget shortfalls for children, families, and seniors in Rapides Parish while normalizing the access, preparation, and consumption of fresh, healthy, local foods.

Louisiana Urban Gardening Initiative will expand their mission to educate communities by creating and expanding community garden activities with the addition of a blood pressure monitoring program and fitness activities and workshops.

Market Umbrella will provide assistance for the Market Mommas Club, a breastfeeding incentive program for mothers and mothers-to-be who are currently enrolled in or eligible for Medicaid and/or WIC. Moms are partnered with a breastfeeding support group through the New Orleans Breastfeeding Center and the Nola Baby Cafe and then receive $60 per month in market tokens for up to six months to be used at any Crescent City Farmers Market location.

STEM NOLA – Center for Innovative Training of Youth will implement a STEM Health Day that will engage over 200 youth of color and their families in activities designed to raise awareness about health challenges facing communities of color and to offer culturally responsive and age-appropriate solutions to these challenges.

YMCA of Bogalusa currently offers healthy snacks and meals at its facility to over 200 program participants, and the program will be expanded to allow delivery of healthy meals to additional children and families in need in the community.

“Healthcare is so much more than access to quality medical care,” said Vice President of Quality Improvement, Yolanda Wilson. “Chosen from more than 50 detailed applications from across the state, these selected projects will allow Louisiana Healthcare Connections to invest in ‘boots on the ground,’ helping to positively impact our communities by addressing social determinants of health.”

Louisiana Healthcare Connections’ Community Health Grants launched in 2018 as part of the health plan’s efforts to combat food insecurity and other health issues in Louisiana.