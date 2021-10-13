Wednesday, October 13, 2021
A child welcomes home Louisiana National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team after a 9-month deployment to the Middle East, Lafayette, Louisiana, Oct. 6, 2021. The Tiger Brigade conducted base defense operations in the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Denis Ricou)
Louisiana Guard’s Tiger Brigade returns from deployment

Jacque Murphy

NEW ORLEANS – Nearly 2,000 Louisiana National Guard (LANG) Soldiers assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team returned home from a nearly year-long mobilization over the last few weeks.

 The Tiger Brigade conducted base defense operations in the Middle East in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. Operating in Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq and Syria, the brigade worked with multiple coalition forces. Additionally, they provided first aid training to the Syrian Democratic Force’s Critical Petroleum Infrastructure Guard Academy.

