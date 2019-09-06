Friday, September 6, 2019
Louisiana Guard’s Pineville aviation unit deploying to Afghanistan

The Louisiana National Guard’s G Company and D Company, 2nd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment will be deploying to Afghanistan. A deployment ceremony was held today for the more than 50 Guardsmen as they prepare to head overseas.

The unit will provide air movement support and medical evacuation support to ground forces during their deployment, which will last nearly a year.

This will be the 2-238th’s third overseas deployment since 9/11.

