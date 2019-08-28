Louisiana grown grapefruit added to Guinness Book of World Records

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner, Mike Strain, has presented a certificate of recognition on behalf of the Guinness Book of World Records to the new title holder of the world’s largest and heaviest grapefruit.

The certificate has been awarded to Mary Beth and Doug Meyer of Slidell who grew a seven pound, 14.64 ounce grapefruit.

It beat the old record for a grapefruit that was grown in Brazil, which was seven pounds and one ounce.

Members of the LDAF weights and measures division were on hand to officially weigh and measure the circumference of the fruit, which measured 28.75 inches.

Licensed surveyors and horticulturists also inspected the condition of the grapefruit and LDAF provided an official inspection document of the fruit to the Guinness Book of World Records.