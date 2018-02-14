Local Headlines State News Top Stories 

Louisiana Governor Puts in a Call for a Special Session

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards puts in a call for a special session.  The latest approach to address a looming one billion dollar fiscal cliff.

The 17 day special session will begin on February 18th, and must end no later that March 7th.  Edwards and house leadership have met over the last several weeks to develop a compromised plan to address the fiscal cliffs that hit on July 1st.

His plan does not call for any new net revenue.  More than 1.3 billion in revenue will expire on June 30th, and his proposal seeks to insure higher education, health care and other priorities are adequately funded.

