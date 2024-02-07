Louisiana Foster Care System Faces Shortage of Homes, Leaves Children Waiting for Placement

ALEXANDRIA, La – According to Methodist Foster Care for around every two foster children there is only one foster home.

“I treat them like they mine’s when they come in, I tell them, ‘Hey, we’re not foster, you are mine’s,’ and ‘whatever I did for my kids, I will do for you.’

Foster parent Salette Tennie welcomes the unique challenge of parenting a child in Therapeutic Foster Care.

Rebekah Galle of Methodist Foster Care says “TFC” requires a little extra “TLC.” nice

“It’s a little bit different than traditional foster care. So, kids in Therapeutic Foster Care have been through more extensive trauma and they have a higher level of need.”

She says finding the right home for a child in traditional foster care is already hard enough.

Louisiana has nearly 4000 children in the foster care system with only around 1600 homes enrolled.

Canesha White of Methodist says, she gets lots of requests, but not a lot of takers.

“I may get up to 20 packets a day over the course of a month. It may be over 100 packets. And throughout the month I may be only able to place maybe three or four kids because we just don’t have the available homes.”

Not only is there a growing need for foster homes but White says there is also a growing need for more diverse parents.

“We don’t have any bilingual foster parents in our area that can help us meet that need. And we’ve been getting more and more referrals on kids who only speak Spanish.”

Tennie says making a difference in the foster care system makes a difference in not only the child’s life, but also makes an impact on the parent.

“It makes you feel better, you know, when you be, you know, helping somebody else out, they can help themselves. And that’s what I really like about it.”

For more information on how to get involved call United Methodist Foster Cares front desk at 318-266-8425 or, follow this link.

-30-