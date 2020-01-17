Louisiana Forestry Association gives away trees for Arbor Day

Friday, January 17, 2020
Arbor Day will be celebrated tomorrow, but the Louisiana Forestry Association got a head start on the nationwide celebration today.

As vehicles pulled into the parking lot, LFA members handed over tree seedlings. This year they handed out four different species of seedlings including American Elm, Silky Dogwood, Black Oak and Water Oak.

The LFA gave away 1,000 seedlings during the annual tree giveaway event, which has been each year since 2004.

