Louisiana Forestry Association Gives Away Free Trees for Arbor Day

ALEXANDRIA, La – The Louisiana Forestry Association’s annual free Arbor Day tree giveaway always draws a crowd of excited gardeners like Tracy Alletag Sr.

“In the past we planted in the yard and ironically, there’s one that’s like about 12 foot. It’s a maple. And then I have another one that’s an oak tree, and it’s kind of filling in some spots.”

After a delay from last week’s freeze, Jeff Zeringue says this year’s event was no exception.

“Arbor Day in Louisiana is always celebrated. The third Friday of January. And last week’s ice really caused trouble for us. And so, we were late getting the trees in. We couldn’t get them processed in time, but they did come in.”

Despite the postponement, Wade Bourgeois is proud to keep the arbor day tradition with the LFA alive.

“We got some willows and green ash. I love this. They do it every year. I come every year. I’ve been doing it for about 20 years.”

Zeringue says, yes, the ice postponed the annual event but once planted, the new life will help replace what was lost over the past year.

“With the ice that we’ve recently had and last year we had a big ice storm as well. A lot of those trees have either been harmed or have been killed by that. The drought this past summer, many trees were lost because of that. So, this is another way that we can offer folks just to come by, get a free tree.”

Helping renew a truly renewable resource to benefit Central Louisiana is exactly why Alletag says he will continue the tradition for years to come.

“I got a good product. It’s free and it’s… and I think it kind of helps the environment.”

https://youtu.be/4Yizly-o5lI

-30-