Louisiana Faith Leaders to Gather at Governor’s Mansion to Call for Clemency Hearings for Everyone on Death Row

Baton Rouge, LA — On Tuesday, October 10th in recognition of World Day Against the Death Penalty, Louisiana faith leaders will gather at the governor’s mansion in Baton Rouge to urge the governor to order the Pardon and Parole Board to hold clemency hearings for everyone on death row.

The governor had previously asked the board to schedule all 56 clemency hearings, but an unusual lawsuit filed by Attorney General Jeff Landry and several district attorneys resulted in an unprecedented settlement that threatens the clemency process unless the governor steps in and issues an affirmative order requiring hearings.

The faith leaders, including Sister Helen Prejean and Most Reverend Michael Duca, Bishop of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, bring with them a letter signed by 100 local faith leaders that urge the governor to act before time runs out.

In attendance will be Sister Helen Prejean, CSJ; Most Reverend Michael Duca, Bishop of the Diocese of Baton Rouge; Reverend Alexis Anderson of PREACH; Alison McCrary, Spiritual Advisor on Death Row and Attorney

Livestream:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1032505994607296/ (https://www.facebook.com/events/1032505994607296/

“As faith leaders we are coming together to urge the governor to be a moral leader and to stand up for the human dignity of every person on death row and ensure they each receive a fair hearing in front of the Pardon and Parole Board,” said Dr. Susan Weishar, of the Jesuit Social Research Institute at Loyola University. “It is within his constitutional and moral authority to act swiftly in the name of justice.”

For more information on the clemency process and Louisiana row death row, please visit: https://promiseofjustice.org/clemency