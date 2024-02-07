Louisiana faces $19 billion backlog of road and bridge projects

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation secretary the backlog of state road and bridge projects has grown to $19 billion. The backlog is due to the state’s gasoline tax of 20-cents per gallon is not keeping up with inflation and the growing number of projects that need to be completed. DOTD staff is looking into ways to dedicate more dollars to transportation projects. Last year DOTD received $210 million in federal highway funding, the largest amount on record, under the former Governor Edwards administration. DOTD will continue to go after federal dollars and also look to see how they can use additional state dollars to go toward highway projects.