Monday, October 14, 2019
Louisiana Eye & Laser hosting free 5K to fight blindness

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Louisiana Eye & Laser is hosting a 5k Run and Walkathon Saturday November 2nd. It’s a free community and state wide event on Windermere to benefit those afflicted with vision loss from diabetic retinopathy or macular degeneration. . The 5k run/ walkathon will have tons of vendors and free screenings , kids jumpers and more.  Online page for registration for individual or team runners and donations are on link.

https://give.fightingblindness.org/event/louisiana-visionwalk-2019/e249111

BREAKING: Northwest Broadcasting announced Thursday evening that a long-term agreement has been reached with AT&T that will result in Northwest’s 18 stations in ten markets being restored to the DIRECTV line-up. Northwest regrets the inconvenience this has placed on our valued viewers. Resumption of carriage may vary from market-to-market as it is at the discretion of DIRECTV.