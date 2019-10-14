Louisiana Eye & Laser hosting free 5K to fight blindness
Louisiana Eye & Laser is hosting a 5k Run and Walkathon Saturday November 2nd. It’s a free community and state wide event on Windermere to benefit those afflicted with vision loss from diabetic retinopathy or macular degeneration. . The 5k run/ walkathon will have tons of vendors and free screenings , kids jumpers and more. Online page for registration for individual or team runners and donations are on link.
https://give.fightingblindness.org/event/louisiana-visionwalk-2019/e249111