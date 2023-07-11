Louisiana Educators Learn How to Grow Food for LSU AgCenter’s Seeds to Success Program

The LSU AgCenter is hosting a school garden leadership workshop for Louisiana educators interested in utilizing school gardens with classroom curriculum.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how teachers can bring agriculture to students.

Like seeds, people need care to grow big and strong. With the Seeds to Success program, teachers grow into gardeners.

Karen Crosby, a teacher from St. Tammany Parish says, “I want to learn from this program how to impact the community with it. Being able to show my students ways of gardening and being able to do that without having to use chemicals and pesticides and do it more organically.”

Director of the Good Food Project Frances Boudreaux says, “It’s something that I think will be lasting and will last long past me. It gives me hope for the future to be able to teach people how to grow food for themselves.”

Teachers learn how to grow food in four days.

Louisiana Farm to School Program Director Crystal Besse says, “School gardens are a lot of work and so we’re trying to make this, show them how easy it can be and how they can utilize their space the best.”

The LSU AgCenter uses hands-on experience to provide support and resources.

Besse says, “You get to watch these plants grow from little seedlings all the way to where you can pick and actually eat when people don’t get that experience anymore.”

Teachers learn about food safety and experience taste testing.

Crosby says, “It’s an exciting aspect. As a teacher to be able to show these young children how to make a benefit in their lives and how to impact their own communities.”

After the training, participants will have the tools to grow healthy food with their students.

The Seeds to Success program will end on July 13th at the Food Bank of Central Louisiana.