Louisiana Early Education Week

Quality early child care and education for children birth through age four prepares children to learn, grow and succeed, as 90% of brain development happens during that time! Louisiana lacks affordable, quality early care and education programs, inflicting hardships on families, as two-thirds of children in this age group have both parents, and their single parent, in the workforce.

 

 

