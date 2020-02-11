Louisiana Early Education Week

First look at 6 : Quality early child care and education for children birth through age four prepares children to learn, grow and succeed, as 90% of brain development happens during that time! Louisiana lacks affordable, quality early care and education programs, inflicting hardships on families, as two-thirds of children in this age group have both parents, and their single parent, in the workforce.United Way of Central LouisianaLouisiana Policy Institute for Children

Posted by Char Thomas on Monday, February 10, 2020