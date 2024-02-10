Louisiana DOTD Proposes Road Transfer Plan to Ease Maintenance Burden

CENLA, La. – The State of Louisiana owns nearly 30% of all public road mileage. Taking care of all that pavement gets expensive, so in a move to be more efficient, the Department of Transportation and Development offers local governments the chance to take over some roads for themselves.

Speaker Pro Tempore Mike Johnson says the DOTD “Road Transfer Program” lets the State off the hook.

“They generally will overlay it and put it in good condition and then they wipe their hands of any future responsibility for the distant future.”

The national average of state-maintained roads comes to just 19%.

Only 10 states have more, and DOTD wants to move farther down that list by transferring 5,000 miles of roads to parishes and cities.

House Representative Rodney Schamerhorn of District 24 says the move could really benefit the big cities.

“The larger urban areas in a city like Alexandria, you know, it would be beneficial because then they would maintain control of the whole road and not have the interference from the state.”

But when it comes to rural areas, taking over a road could become an expensive budget-buster.

“Rural, it’s going to be hard…”

But the roads do get fixed up before they get turned over…. but down the road, the local government will have to do the fixing.

“It gives the local municipalities or parish area an improvement on a needed road. That maybe if they were waiting in line for the state to do it would take a little longer. But the downside is, is they’re responsible for it as part of their roads in the future.”

Mayor Gayle Wilking of Ball says her town is split over the program.

“I too am a fan of it; however, my council isn’t.”

So governments like the City of Ball, have a choice to make wait now, or pay later.

“What it creates is a short term fix for people that can get those roads overlaid or repaired in a decent condition, but they’ll be responsible ten years, 20 years down the road for any problems that happen in the future. And of course, given the fact that we wait so long to get our state roads fix now, you know, there’s some real incentive to consider that.”

So the debate will go on, as the DOTD keeps working to downsize, by offering local governments a faster fix…. but a potentially bigger bill down the road.

