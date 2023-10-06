Louisiana DOTD constructing two new ferries for Cameron crossing

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development have begun $49.7 million worth of construction for two new ferry boats for the Cameron crossing in Cameron Parish.

The ferries will help residents safely evacuate from hurricanes or other weather-related emergencies.

Trucks more than 50 feet in measure will also no longer be required to detour over two hours and 100 miles around the Calcasieu Ship Channel. The new ferries will replace the Cameron II, which has been in service since it was built in 1964.

The new boats will measure 190 feet, by 50 feet, by 13 feet.

“There are few projects we have been fortunate enough to work on in our time in public service that are as impactful and needed as the Cameron Ferry project,” said Rep. Ryan Bourriaque. “This one project has quality of life, economic competitiveness, tourism, and public safety implications that are beyond measure. Without the cooperation of the Governor, the Legislature, and DOTD, none of this would be possible. This has been a long time coming.”