Louisiana Division of the Arts Offers Ukulele Classes for Senior Citizens to Improve Social Skills

The Louisiana Division of the Arts funded a creative aging program to provide art education for senior citizens. The program was expanded to reach the entire state.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how the senior community can get involved in the program.

The Arts Council of Central Louisiana offers ukulele classes to underserved individuals.

Participant Mary Pippin says, “I’ve recently retired after 38 years in the state and some private industry, and I just had nothing to do. I was at home and just really didn’t have any social interaction. And the library in Rapides Parish does functions for people who have wisdom and experience, who are retired and need some social action.”

Senior citizens are taught how to play different chords and play songs.

Community Development Coordinator Terra Allen says, “I’ve had a long history with the instrument, and it’s one of the easier instruments to pick up at any age. It is practical and fun and portable. Anyone can just walk in and get something out of it.”

Seniors use the library as a resource to engage in free social activities.

Pippin says, “I’m heading on a camping trip in October, we will have a bonfire and my goal is to be able to play the ukulele for our bonfire as entertainment. So, it’s been phenomenal. The class is wonderful. The library has just been generous about their space and their time.”

Pippin enjoys playing the ukulele and making new friends.

“I would encourage anybody who is sitting at home saying, I really don’t have anything to do. We do painting, we do crafts, we’ve done numerous things to get you out with people who are enjoying the same things you are.”

The Creative Aging Project can enrich connection and community among seniors.

The Alexandria Museum of Art will host the next class on September 28th at 10:30 am. To register, go to louisiana-arts.org/performing-arts-series.