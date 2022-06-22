Louisiana Department of Health Gets Ready for Emergency Preparedness Day

The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating an Emergency Preparedness Day.

It will be held at the Martin Park Neighborhood Park.

They have partnered with Pafford EMS, Med Express Ambulance Services, 211 with United Way and Fire District #2 on 4216 Ellis Street.

Informational booths will be available at the park to educate the public.

Jayln McNeal works to communicate with the public on important health issues.

She says it is important to stack up on essential items like water bottles and canned goods.

Jayln McNeal tells us how to prepare for hurricane season.

The Emergency Preparedness Day will be on Friday, June 24th from 11 am to 1 pm.