Louisiana Department of Education Allocates $5.4 Million in Accelerating Schools Funding

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) today announced the allocation of $5.4 million dollars in Accelerating Schools funding to various schools throughout the state. The Accelerating Schools initiative distributes an additional $50,000 to $100,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to the schools with the greatest decreases in student mastery performance and/or the greatest increases in student unsatisfactory performance from 2019 to 2021 on Louisiana’s statewide assessment.

“It is critical that we provide additional resources to students in schools with the most significant two year declines,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “We must do everything within our control to recover student learning loss and accelerate these schools’ performances as quickly as we possibly can.”

The receiving schools will invest these extra funds in the following three areas:

Attendance and Well-Being

Academic Recovery and Acceleration

Professional Learning