Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry to award $4.6 million in grants for food and farm businesses

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and the U.S. Department of Agriculture will award $4.6 million in grant money to Louisiana food and farm businesses. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us how the program can help farmers and the rest of us.

Many of us think of farming as something simple. You put a seed in the ground and months later you harvest a crop.

But Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain says it’s way more complicated than that. Some farmers need specialized equipment that comes with a high price tag.

Strain says that’s where the “resilient food systems infrastructure program” can help.

“So if you have a raw product and you want to make a finished product if you need infrastructure and equipment this can help you.”

He says the grants target farmers struggling to grow their business because of the limits of their savings.

“Many entities that we go to are struggling because they say if I could just get, it may be a mixer it may be an oven it may be a pasteurizer whatever that equipment is, this will help that.”

He says the best part is, you don’t necessarily have to be a farmer to get the help.

“Farmers and individuals as well as nonprofits, co-ops, government entities, tribal institutions, hospitals, so many different entities that are in the manufacturing of food and food products are eligible for this.”

And with so many potentially involved in this project, strain says it could pay dividends for all of us at the grocery store.

“Taking the raw agricultural product and then being able to make that into a finished product and available to the consumer on a local basis. The whole idea is to grow our local food economy and strengthen that middle of the chain.”

Giving us more and healthier choices, while strengthening the farming and food business so it can keep planting those seeds to feed us all.

The application window for food service businesses to apply for the grants runs from February 7 through April 15.

