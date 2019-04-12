Louisiana Day at Our Lady of Prompt Succor School

All year long the 3rd grade students at Our Lady of Prompt Succor School have been learning about the state of Louisiana.

The history, culture, food, music and more.

To celebrate everything they’ve learned, the school hosted their annual Louisiana Day.

“It’s so important for them to learn about Louisiana. This is the state that they live in and this is their culture; it’s their history and it’s what makes them unique as citizens of Louisiana.” said 3rd grade teacher Christen Leatherman.

The celebration began with a festival parade. Students marched around in costumes to represent the Louisiana festival or their choice.

And after that, the party officially started with a Zydeco band, food tastings and a chance to meet the 2019 Miss Louisiana USA.

This was the 12th annual Louisiana Day at the school.