LOUISIANA COVID VACCINATION PRIORITIES AND MORE
1a:
Hospitals (Tier I and II), Nursing home Residents and Staff and EMS services.
1b:
- ambulatory/outpatient medical/dental/behavioral health clinic staff (broad and inclusive of PT/OT, home visit staff, etc. Intent is to cover all medical/BH/dental personnel not covered in 1a)
- schools of allied health students/residents/staff
- people 70 yrs of age and older
- ESRD patients and staff
- home health agency patients and staff
- health-related support personnel (lab, mortuary, etc)
- essential government response personnel (parish OEP’s and other)
- any OPH/LDH staff involved in COVID response
- elected officials
- judiciary personnel
- homeland security, national guard, FBI, security/military personnel
- first responders not covered in 1a
- corrections officers and jailers
- medical transportation services
- homeless shelter and other group home and congregate living center staff
- K-12 and daycare teachers/staff
- food and agriculture workers
- postal service
- public transit workers
- grocery store workers
1c:
- people 65-74 yrs of age
- people with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19
- cancer
- CKD
- COPD
- HF, CAD, cardiomyopathy
- immunosuppressed
- BMI>30
- SCD
- smoking
- DM2
- pregnancy
- full list updated here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html
- transportation workers
- logistics workrs
- water and wastewater workers
- food service workers
- construction/housing workesr
- front-line bank tellers
- IT and communications workers
- energy workers
- legal staff
- media workers
- public safety (engineers)
- all other public health workers