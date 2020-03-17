Louisiana College updates COVID-19 response

PINEVILLE, La. (LCNews)—Based on advisories from local, state, and federal health officials, Louisiana College administrators have updated responses to the coronavirus COVID-19.

All public events previously scheduled for the current semester have been postponed.

The May 9 Commencement services are rescheduled for August 8 and will be held in Guinn Auditorium: one at 10 a.m. for undergraduate students and the other at 2 p.m. for graduate students. Both services will be livestreamed.

On March 30 and for the remainder of the semester, face-to-face classes will transition to online classes for remote learning. “For students without Wi-fi access, we are asking local churches to give students access to their Wi-fi,” said Louisiana College President Dr. Rick Brewer.

For students who opt to remain on campus for the rest of this semester, Louisiana College’s food service will remain uninterrupted. However, all cafeteria meals will be take-out. No meals will be served in the cafeteria. For the foreseeable future, LC is discontinuing all campus food service to the local community. During the March 23-27 Spring Break, the Den and Starbucks will be closed. Subway will remain open.

The Student Success Center will be available to assist residential students with tutoring. Although public libraries are closed, Louisiana College’s library remains open only for resident students and faculty Monday through Friday. LC’s Online Writing Center remains available.

Preview Day has transitioned to a Virtual Preview Day on Friday, April 17. Students and parents will be notified how to access this online event.

All LC employees will vacate the campus during Spring Break.

For employees whose supervisors determine are able to work remotely, telecommuting will begin March 30.

Louisiana Athletic Club is closed for two weeks and will reassess after two weeks transpire.

“All of our existing plans remain tentative given the fluidity of our national health situation and the decisions made at the local, state, and federal levels,” Brewer said. “We remain vigilant in our efforts to protect the Louisiana College family as we continue to seek the best course of action through flexibility, compassion, and prayer.”