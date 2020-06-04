Louisiana College issues statement on Floyd death, racism

PINEVILLE, La. (LCNews)— We stand with our fellow Christ followers in grieving the senseless

death of George Floyd.

Racism is sin! I have and will continue to teach and stand against it with all my heart! We are all

made “in the image of God!” (Genesis 1:27) Fellow Christians and Americans, we need to see

others as Christ does, as we are all created in His image and for His service.

Louisiana College is a Christ-centered institution, and we not only pray for those directly

affected by his death, but for citizens who have been wrongfully persecuted, judged, or

harmed—-because of their race. The Bible calls upon the righteous to speak. Christians can no

longer be silent in the face of racial injustice.

Christians have been given “the ministry of reconciliation.” (2 Corinthians 5:18) Therefore, we

can no longer simply give lip service to or simply offer piecemeal solutions to the racial

issues that continue to plague our nation. Americans must stand together across racial,

political, and cultural lines and recognize our common humanity. Reconciliation will happen

when the true church of Jesus unites and loves one another and the world the way Jesus

showed us.