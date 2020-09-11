Friday, September 11, 2020
Sports News 

Louisiana College announces football, volleyball and soccer spring schedules

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

Due to COVID-19, Louisiana College, by way of the American Southwest Conference, had to postpone fall sports.

Below are the new schedules for Spring 2021.

2/13 v. Southwestern

2/20 @ Univ. of Mary Hardin Baylor

2/27 v. East Texas Baptist Univ.

3/6 @ Belhaven

3/13 ASC Playoff TBA

2/10-14 @ East Texas Baptist Univ.

2/17-21 @ UT Dallas

2/24-28 v. Belhaven

3/3-7 @ LeTourneau

3/10-14 @ Belhaven

3/17-21 v. Univ. of Ozarks

3/24-28 v. East Texas Baptist Univ.

2/9-13 @ LeTourneau

2/16-20 @Belhaven

2/23-27 v. East Texas Baptist Univ.

3/9-11 @ UT Dallas

3/12-13 v. LeTourneau

3/16-18 v. Belhaven

3/19-20 @ East Texas Baptist Univ.

3/30-4/3 v. UT Dallas

