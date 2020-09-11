Louisiana College announces football, volleyball and soccer spring schedules
Due to COVID-19, Louisiana College, by way of the American Southwest Conference, had to postpone fall sports.
Below are the new schedules for Spring 2021.
2/13 v. Southwestern
2/20 @ Univ. of Mary Hardin Baylor
2/27 v. East Texas Baptist Univ.
3/6 @ Belhaven
3/13 ASC Playoff TBA
2/10-14 @ East Texas Baptist Univ.
2/17-21 @ UT Dallas
2/24-28 v. Belhaven
3/3-7 @ LeTourneau
3/10-14 @ Belhaven
3/17-21 v. Univ. of Ozarks
3/24-28 v. East Texas Baptist Univ.
2/9-13 @ LeTourneau
2/16-20 @Belhaven
2/23-27 v. East Texas Baptist Univ.
3/9-11 @ UT Dallas
3/12-13 v. LeTourneau
3/16-18 v. Belhaven
3/19-20 @ East Texas Baptist Univ.
3/30-4/3 v. UT Dallas