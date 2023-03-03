Louisiana Christian’s home series against Jarvis Christian pushed back, will start Saturday March 4

PINEVILLE – Louisiana Christian University’s weekend home baseball series against Jarvis Christian has been pushed back a day. The series will start Saturday, March 4, with a noon doubleheader.

LCU and Jarvis Christian will conclude their series Sunday, March 5, with a single game scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.

The Wildcats (10-5) are off to a successful start in Red River Athletic Conference play, having won two out of three games in each of their first two league series on the road. LCU opened conference play by taking two out of three from Xavier (La.), and then took two out of three at LSU–Alexandria last weekend.

All LCU home games are played at Billy Allgood Field on the LCU campus. The field is adjacent to the Louisiana Athletic Club and the H.O. West Fieldhouse.