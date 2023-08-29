Louisiana Christian Women’s Soccer Press Release – Woods Earns RRAC Defensive Player of the Week After First Career Start

WACO, Texas – The Louisiana Christian University women’s soccer program earned its sixth all-time Red River Athletic Conference weekly honor on Monday afternoon as goalkeeper Jaycee Woods won RRAC Defensive Player of the Week for her sparkling performance at #5 William Carey on Saturday.

She became the third student-athlete in Orange and Blue to win the defensive award, joining Jessica Pereira (October 5, 2021) and Kristel Bello (October 26, 2021) as well as becoming the second player on the active roster to win a weekly accolade along with Emma Monnet’s offensive honor on August 30, 2022.

Woods, a junior from Mount Pleasant, Texas, was nearly flawless in her first career start between the sticks, holding a Crusader club that averaged seven goals per game against #13 Missouri Valley and #24 Reinhardt to just one score on 33 shots.

The five-foot-seven biology major had just one save over 85+ minutes of action coming into the weekend and ended it by adding on another eight saves for a .889 save percentage while also logging her first complete game as a collegian.

Woods and the rest of the women’s soccer team will welcome Bethel (Tennessee) to town on Saturday at 1 p.m. for the squad’s home opener in a battle of the Wildcats.

