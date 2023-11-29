Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Louisiana Christian Women’s Basketball Recap – Goff, Scott & Tanks Lead Louisiana Christian To Comeback Win Over Wiley

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Christian University women’s basketball program trailed at the end of both the first quarter and half, but a dominant third that saw LCU outscore the visitors from Marshall, Texas by a 17-6 margin, was enough to hold off Wiley in a 73-60 triumph. 

The Basics: 

 

  • Score 
    • Louisiana Christian – 73 
    • Wiley – 60 

 

  • Records 
    • Louisiana Christian (2-0, 0-0 Red River) 
    • Wiley (5-3, 0-0 Gulf Coast) 

 

 

  • Series History (Since 2007-08) 
    • Louisiana Christian Leads 4-0 (100%) 

 

  • Winning Streak (Since 2007-08) 
    • Louisiana Christian (W4) | Wiley’s Last Win: N/A 

Wildcats Top Performers:

  • Princis Goff put on a show for the home crowd, dazzling the Wildcats faithful with a game-high 20 points and 12 rebounds for her first career double-double, picked off a pair of passes, logged one of the club’s two blocks, and shot 43.8% for the contest (7-of-16).
  • Her former LSUE (LSU Eunice) teammate and now LCU companion Deja Tanks made it 2-for-2 regarding double-doubles as part of Coach Phillips crew, snatching up 12 points and 10 boards despite only playing 13+ minutes due to early foul trouble.
  • Olivia Scott must still be feeling in the Thanksgiving spirit, setting a career/contest-best of eight assists, three more than her previous benchmark, to go with six points and four rebounds.
  • An’Tiesha Griffin was rewarded with her first start of the season after a 21-point barrage off the bench in the opener and delivered a dozen much-needed points to the lineup.
  • DaKayla Howard and McKayla Price joined forces to conjure up 13 points, ten boards, four assists, and four steals between the two.

Notes:

  • Neither team shot particularly well as both sets of Wildcats were in the mid-30s for field-goal percentage, but the home side from Pineville took control of a significant portion of the rebounds with a plus-15 margin, 52-37. 

 

  • It was a turnover-filled, defensive rock fight for the majority of the night as both squads committed 20-plus turnovers with each reaching double-figure steal totals. 

Next:

  • RRACtion gets underway on Thursday evening on the Arkansas/Texas border as the Orange and Blue look to ground the Texas A&M-Texarkana Eagles at 5:30 p.m. in the club’s regular season road opener. 

 

