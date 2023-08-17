Louisiana Christian University welcomes class of 2027

Freshmen are walking onto campus for the first time at Louisiana Christian University and as students like Caleb Harris move away from home, the emotions are high.

“I was setting up this stuff and they were emotional. I was emotional, too, cause I have never been away from home, like, permanently. So. Yeah, it was a lot of emotions running, and I cried when they left a little bit.”

A mix of joy and sadness comes with moving into college for the first time says Bryce Offord.

“Oh, it was kind of sad, but like, it was also bittersweet because I knew that they were proud of me”

As parents say goodbye, Dontan Washington says he knows he isn’t going to be alone on his journey.

“You’re really not alone. You’ve got your parents always by your side. They are always going to call you and check up on you. I was a little sad and all, but I know they are going to be by my side. I’ll talk to them every day.”

The transition for the new faces on campus is made a little easier by upperclassmen like Camdyn Fehr who is a RA.

“We’re really big about creating connections with our residents and not just being the people who do room checks and provide housing. We are there to be friends and just talking to them, figuring out their interests, their sports, their hobbies, and just encouraging in them throughout the semester.”

Wildcat Navigator Camille Soileau says if freshmen stick to her advice they will be set up for success.

“I would say just to have fun, you know, like everything is so simple in life. And I feel like people worry about the wrong things. And, you know, you just a freshman, like you shouldn’t be worrying about anything really.”

People like Soileau and Fehr make transition to life on campus a little bit easier for the class of ‘27 and the parents that are dropping them off, like Eric Sonnier.

“I’m just really excited for her future, especially dropping off at a Christian school where I know that she’s going be taken care of. She’s going to learn the word of God and how important it is and just really the first step in her future.”