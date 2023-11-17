Louisiana Christian University to play Baker University in first round of NAIA playoffs

PINEVILLE, La- The Champions of the Sooner Athletic Conference and NAIA title hopeful Louisiana Christian Wildcats are set to face Baker University in the first round of the NAIA tournament.

Coach Drew Maddox says LCU football is getting used to playing for history.

“It’s just that anticipation of, you know, kind of a champion’s heart,” said Maddox. “We’re going to get it done. It doesn’t matter how.”

LCU came out victorious after battling back from a 24-10 deficit in the fourth quarter against Texas Wesleyan and went on to win thanks to explosive momentum swinging plays.

Senior Defensive back Cole Jones picked off Texas Wesleyan late in the fourth quarter, playing a huge role in the Wildcats comeback. He says the team had confidence they would win, even down big, and his interception was just an example of the team’s resiliency.

“We knew we was going to find a way to come back, but we just didn’t know how,” said Jones. “We just had to keep working and grinding.”

As the clock winded down in Fort Worth, LCU sat in position to win the SAC title and an automatic bid to the NAIA tournament. Kicker Hunter Martenson says the kick that advanced the Wildcats was an answered prayer.

“I said a little prayer,” said Martensson. “And I just knew as soon as I got up from saying my prayer, I knew it was going to go in.”

As prayers seemingly continue to be answered for the Wildcats, Quarterback Sal Palermo says setting a new standard for Wildcat football every week is special.

“We get told this is the first time this has been done since this team or first time this has ever been done,” said Palermo. “So really, it’s just an honor to be a part of this team with so many good guys and, you know, really a group of brothers. They’ve really done a great job this year.”

Now, the Wildcats have Baldwin City, Kansas in their sights as they try to continue their historic season with another win. But that win will have to come on the road.

Luckily Coach Maddox says the team’s conference scheduling prepared them to be road warriors.

“All of our good teams in our conference, we played them on the road,” said Maddox. “No disrespect to anybody else but the top echelon of the conference we played on the road and Langston was 8 hours away and Panhandle was 11 and a half hours away and Ottawa was 20 hours away. And so even our short trips are four and a half, 5 hours away. So, we’re ready. I mean, we’re ready.”

And as the Wildcats continue to roll, he has a message for the team.

“Let’s run it till the wheels fall off and see what we can do that way”

LCU pursuit of an NAIA title continues tomorrow at 1 p.m., to stream the game follow the link provided here, https://heartconferencenetwork.com/baker/

-30-