Louisiana Christian University to open season with rivalry game against ETBU

PINEVILLE, La. – For the first time since 2020 Louisiana Christian University will take on rival ETBU in the battle for the Border Claw. The LCU Wildcats have drawn national NAIA attention receiving votes for the top 25 for the first time in program history. They are also coming off of a 7-4 season and a 6-game win streak.

The Wildcats get to test their strength in an early season rivalry matchup where they hope to take their winning streak into the new season and stay in possession of the Border Claw trophy.

Head Coach Drew Maddux has a calculated approach on how to keep the border claw from experience defending it as a player and winning it back in his first game as a Head Coach at LCU.

“we just got to stay kind of stay levelheaded and keep our guys levelheaded and we’re just going to come out and play to the best of our ability and don’t let the game be to be.”

The Wildcats not only take on the challenge of a Thursday night rivalry match but also the evolution into life after graduated seniors like NAIA All American Micah Latin.

After Latins historic season for LCU a new standard was set for Wildcats that wear the number zero, and Devin Briscoe is ready for the challenge.

“Being a leader for this team means a lot and I am glad to be it,” said Briscoe.

As number zero switches sides of the ball, the defense still sits in an exciting position. There won’t be a number zero on defense but there will be familiar numbers that have been around since 2019 like Wilbert Robinson wearing 99.

“We are a brotherhood,” said Robertson. “We love playing next to each other. It’s just whenever one goes down; we have somebody who’s just as good to fill a spot in.”

The Wildcats are an experienced team all around, quarterback Sal Palermo hopes that experience comes in handy this year.

“We’re really hoping to just build on the end of last year,” said Palermo. “We finished on a big winning streak, winning by a lot. None of the games were really close. So, we are really hoping to build on that.”

The Wildcats seemingly have their approach for the season opener figured out. The only question that remains is will they retain the border claw? Defensive back Bennie Clark has the answer.

“Yes sir, we are keeping the claw this year.”

The showdown between LCU and ETBU will be Thursday August 31st on Wildcat Field in Pineville at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the front gate or can be bought in advance on https://www.lcwildcats.net/index.aspx

