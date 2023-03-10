Louisiana Christian University to host spring Career Fair

The Center for Calling & Career at Louisiana Christian University will host a job fair Thursday, March 16 for students seeking future employment. This event allows interested students to apply for jobs in various fields according to their academic disciplines.

Students will be able to submit resumes and applications while visiting with representatives of the different employers looking for assistance in various roles.

A photographer will be in the lobby of the Student Center to take complimentary professional headshots of students.

“Our goal is hosting a Career Fair each semester on campus,” said Vice President for Student Life Meredith Rennier. “The Center for Calling and Career is preparing graduates by creating these networking opportunities for students to meet with employers throughout the state. We work with students throughout the academic year in hosting various workshops that include resume writing, interview skills, dining etiquette and LinkedIn 101 all in preparation for preparing for life after graduation.”

Each employer will have a table set up advertising the different positions with applications available for interested students.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Granberry Conference Center, and 36 employers are expected to attend, representing their companies.

Employers include :

· Caddo Parish Public Schools

· AFCO Industries, Inc.

· Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University

· Dallas Police Recruiting Department

· Share Care USA

· Lifeline Children’s Services

· Rapides Parish Police Jury

· CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital

· Med Express Ambulance Service

· Ugly Mug Marketing

· Crest Industries

· US Army Professional Recruiting/ Medical Recruiting

· Office of Juvenile Justice

· Pinecrest Supports and Services Center

· St Landry Parish School Board

· Louisiana Department of Corrections

· Save the Children

· United Way of Central Louisiana

· Central Louisiana AHEC

· Rehabilitation Services of CenLA

· Connect Ministries

· Cleco

· Grant Parish School System

· Camp Uskichitto

· RoyOMartin

· Onelife Church

· Westaff workforce Solutions

· WNTZ Fox 48TV Nexstar Media

· Rapides Parish School Board Office

· Rapides Regional Medical Center

· Department of Health

· Heart of Hospice

“Local employers continue to demonstrate their trust in the students who complete their college undergraduate education with Louisiana Christian University by joining us for this annual event,” said LCU President Dr. Rick Brewer. “Employers realize students who are products of the University’s Mission and Vision are ready to lead, learn and serve in the workplace.