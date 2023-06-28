Louisiana Christian University Student Podcast Explains What It Means to Be Asian in America

In the past, Asian Americans have struggled with keeping their culture and traditions alive.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how an LCU student navigates life in America.

Phoebe Lim grew up in Malaysia and moved to America to start college at LCU.

“I got to experience and be deeply connected to my cultural roots. I had an opportunity that not a lot of American Asians have.”

Her podcast talks about how Asian culture is whitewashed.

On her podcast she says, “According to Penn State University, whitewashed means having dissociated oneself from one’s ancestral culture by adopting or attempting to adopt an American lifestyle. Being whitewashed typically only applies to non-Caucasian people that live in America.

Lim says, “It’s really just about taking away from someone, taking away that part of their identity, like ‘Oh, you’re not Asian enough. You’ve been whitewashed.’”

She opens up about her struggle to fit into American society.

“It’s this really complicated, large double standard of like, you need to be Asian but don’t be too Asian, you know, like you need to eat the right foods, but don’t speak the language, this is America. We speak English here.”

Her friend Toriance Fontenot says growing up, she felt disconnected to her roots.

“She grew up in Mamou, which is, you know, South Louisiana. And although she had her Asian grandparents, her dad, you know, she never really celebrated Chinese New Year like I did.”

Lim says her goal is to educate students on Asian culture.

“Education is what can take your family out of out of poverty and into prosperity within one generation. So, and you see that within the Asian community, because you’ll see a lot of parents, grandparents, they open some sort of restaurant. They opened a nail salon and they worked really hard. That’s a big thing in Asian culture. You have to take care of your parents. And so, it’s not that we wanted to integrate that made us so such a model minority. It’s the fact that our culture has high expectations for us, and we want to, and we want to fulfill those expectations.”

She hopes her podcast can help people understand Asian Americans.

Phoebe Lim continues to be an advocate for Asian Americans through her podcast.