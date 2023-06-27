Louisiana Christian University receives RRAC Sportsmanship award for the second straight year

Louisiana Christian University has been in the Red River Athletic Conference for two seasons and has won the Sportsmanship Award for the second year in a row.

“We pride ourselves on just honoring people. It’s one of the fabrics of being in the kingdom of God,” said Athletic director and head basketball coach, Reni Mason.

Mason understands just how impressive the honor is.

It’s really, it’s a big deal. It really is.”

The sportsmanship award is given to the university that shows the best sportsmanship during athletic competitions by its athletes and coaches.

“Things are not going to always go right. Sometimes they’re going to there’s going to be adversity,” said Mason. “How do you handle that adversity?”

Building a culture of students that exemplify sportsmanship is a major part of LCU athletics

“When I’m out recruiting student athletes, I watch how they behave, not when things are going good, but when things are going bad,” Mason said. “I watch how do they speak to their mothers? How do they speak to their fathers?”

The honor of sportsmanship is lead by coaches but also played out by student athletes.

“It doesn’t matter how many home runs you hit, it doesn’t really matter how many strikeouts you have, touchdowns, you score all those kind of things,” said LCU softball player Bella Houck. “That’s not really how people are going to remember you. Years from now. People are gonna remember the way you treat them.”

Bella Houck, a senior social work major, recognizes love as a large part of the award.

“We just love each other and we love others,” said Houck. “I think that that reflects in the way we play and how we play. You know, we work hard, we love one another, we support each other. I think that has a lot to do with our success.”

Jamael Owusu is a Graduate student in business and a guard for the Wildcats’ basketball team. He says Christian values are a foundation to LCU’s sportsmanship.

“I would say the unique thing is our Christian values it’s that we integrate that into everything that we do,” said Owusu. “So we try to make sure that we exemplify and glorify God in things that we do. I think that’s the root of how we stand out from everybody to win this award.”

Christian values is the key element In LCU’s athletics and it all boils down to grace for Mason and the Wildcats.

“The Bible is clear. ‘My grace is sufficient.’ And so, if we desire to be like God, then we’ve got to operate like that. Not perfect because we know that we’re not perfect, but how we treat people is important.”