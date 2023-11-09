Louisiana Christian University Presents Resolution from Faculty, Staff, Students in Support of Israel

At the Alexandria Rotary Club Tuesday, the president of Louisiana Christian University in Pineville presented resolution from faculty, staff and students supporting Israel in their war against Hamas.

President Rick Brewer says with many colleges around the country holding protests against Israel’s actions, LCU wanted to make a different stand at the request of the Israel Academy of Science and Humanities, the Israel Council For Higher Education and the Israel Science Foundation.

He says that it is important for Christians to support Israel and pray for the peace in Jerusalem and the Middle East following the atrocities and evils that occurred on October 7, when Hamas militants invaded Israel killing about 1,400 and taking hostages.

Brewer said, “Our college is birthed out of the Judeo-Christian ethic and so it simply is part and parcel. More than that, it is a statement that we believe and we are wanting to go on public record that we stand with Israel at this critical juncture in the world’s history.”

At least 240 people ware kidnapped by Hamas and according to Israeli officials they have released two elderly Israeli women and two Americans. In a statement, Hamas claimed that it was ready to release 12 foreign nationals but couldn’t because of Israel’s airstrikes and ground operation.