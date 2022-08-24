Louisiana Christian University Honors Freshman and Athletes at Convocation

Louisiana Christian University hosted their annual athletics preseason convocation.

Every year they teach the student body about the importance of celebrating each other.

Louisiana Christian University President and CEO Rick Brewer is proud to recognize each student-athlete through their annual convocation.

“Celebrating who we are at Louisiana Christian University, reminding ourselves of our mission and our vision and celebrating all the fabulous things that God has done on this campus in the past year and really for the past 116 years.”

LCU honored the Lady Wildcats soccer team for their 2022 winning season with a ring ceremony.

Captain of LCU Women’s Soccer Aubrey Joslin says, ”It feels really good, it feels great to be here with the team and just to commemorate the season, but also to give us extra motivation so that we can go get another one.”

LCU Head Women’s Soccer Coach Kendall Ayers says her team worked hard to earn these rings.

“Being this small school in Pineville, Louisiana. A lot of people don’t know where that’s at and putting this school on the map and being honored for the talents they’re doing, not only on the field but off the field, just creating a name for not only the program but the school. So, I’m super excited for them, they deserve this.”

Rick Brewer crowned this year’s President for a Day during the service.

“I bring him on stage, and I utilize that as an illustration of the Gospel actually that he didn’t have to work for or he didn’t have to do much to get, just receive it so it’s kind of exciting and it is part of who we are as a Christian association.”

Sal Palermo was surprised to win the President for a Day.

“It was pretty neat, kinda something different, something cool and neat to be in front of the student body with Dr. Brewer and some of the past athletes and administration.

LCU paid homage to former point guard Kae’ron Baker for his incredible basketball career.

“Just to know that everything that I’ve done here has been appreciated and people recognize it and they hold on to that as some sort of token, it means a lot to me so anytime they ask me to come back to campus and be here and stuff like that, I’m always willing to come back because I appreciate them just like they appreciate me.”

Reni Mason was named Vice President of the Intercollegiate Athletics.

“Definitely, I was shocked but I’m a firm believer that you work and allow people to see your work and the Lord is the one that adds promotion so I’m grateful to Dr. Brewer and his trust in me in the athletic department and so I’m grateful.”

Reni Mason says he will continue the work that has been done to improve life at LCU.

He and the LCU staff is dedicated to celebrating future accomplishments of athletes and students.

During the ceremony, they also recognized the three “pillars” of the LCU football team and the incoming class of 2026.