Louisiana Christian sweeps doubleheader from Southwest (N.M.)

ALEXANDRIA – The Wildcats of Louisiana Christian University swept the first two contests of their three-game series with the University of the Southwest (N.M.) on Saturday and strengthened their hold on second place in the Red River Athletic Conference.

At Holy Savior Menard Central High School in Alexandria, LCU (25-10, 17-6 RRAC) took game one by a score of 6-1, and then pummeled Southwest 14-0 in the second game of the doubleheader.

With the wins, the Wildcats now have a two-and-a-half-game lead over Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) and LSU–Alexandria. LCU concludes their series against Southwest on Monday.

GAME ONE: Wildcats 6, USW 1 (Box Score)

LCU plated four runs in the first and then knocked two sacrifice flies in the second inning while Colten Newsom pitched the first of two complete games for the Wildcats.

With two outs in the bottom of the first, the Wildcats opened the scoring when Drake Angeron scored on a wild pitch on ball four to Ju’Juan Franklin. The ‘Cats then got consecutive RBI singles from Dylan David, Adrian Aguilar, and Nick Moreau to build their lead to 4-0.

Peyton Lamartiniere and Franklin then added back-to-back sacrifice flies the following inning.

Making his first start of the season, Newsom quieted the Mustang bats as he struck out four batters and issued only one walk over seven innings while scattering six hits. The Mustangs got their lone run in the third inning when Gavin VanGronigen singled home Kevan Diaz from second base.

Nick Lorio went 3-for-3 for the ‘Cats and scored twice in the game. Angeron also scored twice while collecting two hits in the contest.

GAME TWO: Wildcats 14, USW 0 (Box Score)

The ‘Cats gave Beau Hebert more than enough run support as the senior pitcher from New Iberia, La., pitched the first complete-game shutout by an LCU hurler this season.

In arguably his finest performance of the season, Hebert struck out eight batters and allowed only three hits and one walk to improve his season record to 9-1. The three hits by the Mustangs were the fewest given up by Hebert in a pitching outing of seven or more innings this season.

At the plate, Haydon Helms led the way for the ‘Cats with four RBIs as part of a 2-for-2 showing. He entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the fourth inning and knocked a two-RBI single, and then knocked two more runs home with a double in the fifth inning.

Aguilar and Moreau each collected two RBIs, with Moreau going 2-for-4. Nicholas Brunet went 2-for-2 and scored three runs. Angeron, Lorio, Lamartiniere, and Aguliar all scored twice in the game.

The Wildcats scored in each of the first five innings and plated 11 runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings.

ON DECK:

The Wildcats conclude their series with Southwest at 4 p.m. Monday, April 10, back on the LCU campus at Billy Allgood Field. The ‘Cats will then travel to Lake Charles for an exhibition game at McNeese State on Tuesday, April 11; first pitch from the Cowboys is scheduled for 6 p.m.

