Louisiana Christian Men’s Soccer Recap – Pita Martin’s Magical Night Leads Cats To First Round Win Over Hope International

MOBILE, Ala. – The Louisiana Christian University men’s soccer program leaned on its superstar striker who delivered in the high-pressure moments time and time again, guiding the Wildcats to its first ever NAIA Tournament victory over the Royals of Hope International, 3-2.

The postseason win is the first for an LCU athletic team since the softball program took a pair of triumphs in the NCAA Division III Regionals back in 2011.

The Basics:

Score Louisiana Christian – 3 Hope International – 2



Records Louisiana Christian (14-3-4, 9-1-3 Red River) Hope International (15-4-2, 5-2-0 Golden State)



Location Mobile, Alabama – The Jungle



Series History Louisiana Christian Leads 1-0-0 (100%)



Winning Streak Louisiana Christian (W1) | Hope International’s Last Win: N/A



Wildcats Top Performers:

Sergio Pita Martin has carried the Wildcats offense numerous times throughout the 2023 season, and he did so once again in the biggest match in program history, scoring all three of the team’s goals for his first career hat trick and the club’s second of the year, joining Adrian Amoros Navarro who accomplished the feat at Paul Quinn.

Speaking of Amoros Navarro, the elite wingman notched his 16th assist of the campaign in the 34th minute, playing a part in LCU’s first postseason goal in team history which gave them a 1-0 lead in the first half.’

The Royals seemed to have taken the wind out of the Cats’ sails when they scored two goals within ten minutes of each other on both sides of the halftime break, but Natty Essomba sent a perfect ball to Pita Martin at 69:32 mark which he deposited into the net, giving Essomba his third assist of the season.

Rodrigo Silva withstood a mud-soaked jersey and a pair of goals to tally win number 14 on the campaign, making six crucial stops to lead the Orange and Blue into the Second Round.

Lucas Lima, Pedro Rivera, and Fabian Perez all got one shot-on-goal throughout the evening while Joao Pedro Giraldez Franco, Tarik Abdala, and Pablo Negro took aim but were inaccurate.

Notes:

One of the overlooked aspects that tilted the contest in the Cats’ favor was playing a clean defensive game, committing only two fouls while watching HIU rack up 11.

Next:

Head Coach David Castillo’s men will stick around in the Birthplace of Mardi Gras as they battle the #8 Mobile Rams on their home turf, Saturday at 2 p.m. with a spot in Wichita, Kansas and the Round of 16 hanging in the balance.

