Louisiana Christian Men’s Soccer Preview – (RV) Men’s Soccer Gets Season Started With Litmus Test Vs. #8 Georgia Gwinnett

DALTON, Ga. – The Louisiana Christian University men’s soccer program prepares for its four-match gauntlet to begin the year, starting off with a highly anticipated matchup with top-ten foe Georgia Gwinnett in Dalton, Georgia on Thursday night.



Know Before You Go:

Time & Date August 24, 2023 (5:15 p.m. CT)



Watch https://team1sports.com/DaltonState/?path=general (Rage Network)



Live Stats https://dsroadrunners.com/sidearmstats/msoc/summary





Tickets https://dsroadrunners.com/sports/2021/2/3/hometown-ticketing.aspx





Records (RV) Louisiana Christian (0-0-0, 0-0-0 Red River) #8 Georgia Gwinnett (1-0-0, 0-0-0 Continental)





Location Dalton, Georgia – Dalton Stadium





Series History First Meeting





Last Meeting First Meeting



Winning Streak First Meeting



(RV) Louisiana Christian Wildcats:

The Orange and Blue return most of its offensive firepower from the previous campaign, as the team’s leading goal scorer Shakeem Walters (10), the runner-up Sergio Pita Martin (8), the third-best Adrian Amoros Navarro (7), and Natty Essomba (3) all put multiple balls in the back of the net while fellow teammates Joao Pedro Giraldez Franco, Jeronimo Larrain Olivares, and Lucas Lima also came back for another go, scoring once apiece.

All of the above student-athletes combined to produce 31 of the club’s 40 goals in 2022 (77.5%), but the Cats did lose its best assist man, Alvaro Tudanca (7).



Between the pipes, it will be a battle of newcomers to see who mans the goalie spot this season as transfers came pouring in from NCAA Division II’s Rogers State (Rodrigo Silva), the NAIA’s Lourdes (Igor Acorinte) and September opponent #24 Bethel-Tennessee (Juan Diego Ramirez), as well as a former JUCO product out of LSU Eunice (Otavio Marini).

#8 Georgia Gwinnett Grizzlies:

The perennial independent powerhouse has already taken to the pitch in 2023, picking up a hard-fought, one-goal victory over Bryan on Saturday, 2-1.

Emanuele Sordi netted both goals for the men from Gwinnett, giving the Grizzlies an early lead with a header off the crossbar at the 9:31 mark before breaking the tie for good in the 56th minute with a strike into the lower righthand corner.

Odin Solheim and Sam Povolotsky got credited with the assists, respectively, as the defense held the Lions mostly in check with GGC getting off more than double the number of shots (15-7) and four more corner kicks (10-6).

