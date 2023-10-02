Louisiana Christian Athletics Week Ahead – Volleyball Holds Senior Night, Soccer Has Big Road Tests & Football Hosts NAU

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Christian University athletics program currently has three fall sports at the top of the standings for the first time in school history with volleyball also sporting a winning record as they are all in action this week.



Thursday, October 5:



Both soccer teams will put their undefeated conference records (10-0-0 combined) on the line against stout Texarkana clubs as the women’s match will be a battle for the conference’s best team while the men will hope to keep a middle-of-the-pack Eagles team right where they are with kickoffs scheduled for 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively.

Friday, October 6:

Volleyball will welcome the Tigers of Paul Quinn inside H.O. West Fieldhouse as they look to inch back closer to a .500 mark in the Red River.

Saturday, October 7th:

Volleyball will honor its lone Senior, libero Leah Stamps, prior to its match on Saturday at noon, hopefully with a chance to improve to 9-5 and 5-5 in RRAC play if it can take care of business Friday night.

Soccer will not be traveling far on the weekend’s two-match road trip, but it will no doubt be the toughest one of the year to date as the programs head into the Swamp to face LSU Shreveport with the men’s match being a showdown of the two top teams from the RRAC Preseason Poll.

Football gets a slight reprieve from Sooner Athletic Conference action when the newly minted NAIA-affiliated North American Stallions gallop into Pineville for the first day game of the campaign at 2 p.m. under the bright skies above Wildcat Field.

Follow the women’s soccer program on Twitter/X (@LCU_WSOC) and Instagram (@LCU_WSOC).

Follow the men’s soccer program on Facebook (@LCUMSOC), Twitter/X (@LCU_MSOC) and Instagram (@LCU.MSOC).

Follow the volleyball program on Twitter/X (@LCU_WVolleyball) and Instagram (@LCU.Volleyball).

Follow the football program on Facebook (@LCUWildcatsFootball), Twitter/X (@LCU_Ftball) and Instagram (@LCU_Ftball).

Follow the Wildcats on Facebook (@LCUAthletics), Twitter/X (@LCU_Wildcats) and Instagram (@LCU_Wildcats).