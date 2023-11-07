Louisiana Christian Athletics Week Ahead – Championship Aspirations Abound In High Stakes Week For Fall Sports

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Christian University athletics program have conference championships well within reach for three of their fall programs this weekend while women’s basketball opens its campaign, and the men host its home opener.



Thursday, November 9:

Head Coach Anna Phillips and the women’s basketball program tip off the week as well as their 2023-24 season on Thursday morning as they head north to Ruston for a date with the Lady Techsters of Louisiana Tech for an exhibition matchup at 11:30 a.m. to be aired on ESPN+.

Later that same day, the men led by Reni Mason will take to the court at H.O. West Fieldhouse for the first time this year, squaring up with the William Carey Crusaders for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

Over across the state line in Texarakana, Texas, the second-seeded men’s soccer team will face the #3 seed Xavier (Louisiana) for the second time in the past three matches with a berth in the RRAC Championship match on the line at 7:30 p.m. inside Judy Kelley Morgan Field. If the top seed and regular season champion LSU Shreveport Pilots defeat the fourth seed Jarvis Christian earlier in the day, the winner of this match will also earn an automatic berth to the NAIA Tournament, regardless of the title game’s outcome.

Friday, November 10:

The fourth-seeded volleyball team roll into the Crescent City fresh off its best season in program history and will look to win its RRAC Quarterfinal match for the second straight season when it takes on #5 Paul Quinn at 10:30 a.m. on the campus of XULA. Win that, and the Wildcats would attempt to topple the regular season champions, Our Lady of the Lake, at 4:30 p.m. that same day with a spot in its first ever conference championship game at stake.

Saturday, November 11:

Capping off the pivotal four days is the football program getting a shot at their first conference title of any kind over 84 seasons of play on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Fort Worth as a win over #16 Texas Wesleyan on their turf would give them at least a share of the Sooner Athletic Conference Regular Season Championship. In terms of earning the automatic qualifier to the NAIA Playoffs, the conference office will release tiebreaker scenarios in the case of a three-way tie later on this week.

Follow the women’s basketball program on Twitter/X (@LCU_WBB) and Instagram (@LCU.WBB).

Follow the men’s basketball program on Twitter/X (@LCU_MBSK) and Instagram (@LCU.MBB).

Follow the men’s soccer program on Facebook (@LCUMSOC), Twitter/X (@LCU_MSOC) and Instagram (@LCU.MSOC).

Follow the volleyball program on Twitter/X (@LCU_WVolleyball) and Instagram (@LCU.Volleyball).

Follow the football program on Facebook (@LCUWildcatsFootball), Twitter/X (@LCU_Ftball) and Instagram (@LCU_Ftball).

Follow the Wildcats on Facebook (@LCUAthletics), Twitter/X (@LCU_Wildcats) and Instagram (@LCU_Wildcats).