Louisiana Christian Athletics Week Ahead – All Four Teams Deep In The Heart Of Texas This Weekend

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Christian University athletics program will basically be setting up a temporary shop in the Lone Star State for the weekend of October 12-14 as each of its fall sports will be taking on schools located in east Texas with both volleyball and football making their way to Tyler while soccer travels to Round Rock followed by Victoria.



Tuesday, October 10:



The volleyball team will look to collect win number ten on the season Tuesday night in the lone home game of the week, matching up against the Dillard Bleu Devils at 6 p.m. for what will be the last countable non-conference home contest of the season.

Thursday, October 12:

The soccer clubs will look to get back into the win columns after each suffered their first RRAC defeats of the 2023 campaign last weekend when they take on Huston-Tillotson over at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex.

Friday, October 13:

Volleyball will attempt to remain among the top-half of a rough-and-tumble Red River Athletic Conference when they invade Gus F. Taylor Gymnasium on the campus of Texas College for a 7 p.m. first serve.

Saturday, October 14:

If volleyball takes care of business on Tuesday and Friday, this could be a historic match for the program as wins versus Dillard and game one at Texas College would give the ladies a tie for the most wins in school history coming into this noon affair with a victory here breaking the record.

Women’s soccer will be the first to enter The Cage Saturday afternoon to take on the Jaguars of UHV at 1 p.m.

Football will lock horns with the Steers of Texas College at 2 p.m. and fans who will be making the trek to Tyler should be aware that there has been a facility change as the game will now take place inside Mewbourne Field on the campus of the All Saints Episcopal School.

In conclusion is the men’s soccer squad who despite dropping its rematch with LSUS still control their own destiny and will battle Houston-Victoria in a matchup that consists of two of the four teams currently tied for first place in the Red River at 6-1 as UHV, LCU, Xavier (Louisiana), and Texas A&M-San Antonio all enter the weekend in a deadlock.

